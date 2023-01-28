UrduPoint.com

"GB Dream Road Show" To Showcase Reforms In Various Sectors On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 05:41 PM

"GB Dream Road Show" to showcase reforms in various sectors on Monday

The mega event of "GB Dream Road Show" will be held at National Library of Pakistan on January 30 (Monday) to showcase the human development initiatives being taken in different sectors by the Gilgit-Baltistan government and their impacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ):The mega event of "GB Dream Road Show" will be held at National Library of Pakistan on January 30 (Monday) to showcase the human development initiatives being taken in different sectors by the Gilgit-Baltistan government and their impacts.

President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi is likely to grace the occasion as chief guest while Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan along with ministers will also be present on the occasion.

The reforms to be highlighted in this unique event include plastic free GB; Meal-a-Day Program; Tech-Fellow program; Computer Education and Entrepreneurship based upon SNC course guidelines by top-of-the-line trainers; Smart Schools Program; Blended Learning Technology Centres;� Solarization of Schools; KIPS Coaching Program; Taleem Finance Scheme; Pink Bus Project to mainstream females by providing them safe commute; National College of Arts Campus; Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Certification provided by the leading science universities.

According to an official source, the event will showcase the projects designed by the students from public schools of the province under the STEM initiative which speaks volumes about the potential of the young minds. School kids from Grade XI-XIII will present their projects in this show.� Some innovative projects created by the students studying in the public schools will be displayed in the category of "Computer education, STEM and Entrepreneurship" including technologically advanced projects of Vacuum Cleaner, Smart Dustbins, Smart Door with Audio, Laser Security Alarm System, Bluetooth Antenna, Hologram projector, clap-switch model, Electric Washing Machine, Vacuum cleaner, Bluetooth car, Magnetic Car, Hydro Power plant, Water Turbine, Wind Energy, Power plant, ATM Machine etc will be displayed during the event.

The development initiative taken by the Gilgit Baltistan government in the education sector included improving school ecosystems; establishing Smart schools to provide modern learning opportunities to students; arrangement of coding and artificial intelligence camps; establishment of 400 computer labs across province; promotion of libraries; partnership with KIPS to help students secure admission in top universities in Pakistan and abroad; Pink Buses initiative to mainstream females by providing them safe commute.

The health sector reforms included renovation and up-gradation of health infrastructure across the region, hiring of 66 medical professionals in collaboration with Shifa International to serve the locals, arranging free medical camps at remote locations as a regular feature, work on comprehensive health program with experts from Aga Khan University, engaging youth in meaningful education, sports and various festivals for mental and physical health.� The development initiatives in Sports and Tourism sectors include the development of the first of its kind tourism app to facilitate tourists, tourist police, pre-fabricated toilet facilities as well as beautification of the region from lightening of Konodas Bridge to installation of wooden sign boards all across the region, GB Sports Gala 2022, Sarfranga Summer Festival, Winter Sports Festival, Renovation of Gilgit Sports Complex and two-day cricket festival in Nagar with matches at the highest cricket ground in the world.� The initiatives taken in the environmental domain included cleanliness of cities and plastic free Gilgit initiative.

While the developments took place in the Information Technology sector included establishment of Maker-Space Labs in schools with state-of-the-art facilities in accordance with the demands of the 21st century; GB Software Technology Park and IT Boot Camps etc.

The spending in education and health sectors in the province has registered a significant increase as a result of the impact of these human development initiatives taken since last year, making education, IT and health as top agenda priority of the provincial government.

Chiarman Rural Support Program Network in Pakistan, Shoaib Sultan Khan will be keynote guest speaker. Various scholars, politicians, diplomats, armed forces members, civil servants and other distinguished experts will participate in the event.

Eminent guest speakers including Ms. Umbreen Arif, Education Advisor, Waqas Ul Hassan, CEO Karandaaz, Ms. Khadija Shahper Bakhtiar, CEO Teach for Pakistan, Shahid Lone, Chairman Allah Walay Trust, Dr. Farid Panjwani, Dean Aga Khan University, Javed Ahmed Malik, Country Head, Malala Fund will be delivering talks in panel discussion session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Malala Yousafzai Chief Minister World Police Technology Sports Education Water Road Car Young Gilgit Baltistan January Event All From Government Top Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escal ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli C ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

1 hour ago
 Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of cent ..

Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of central bank meetings

11 minutes ago
 Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and ..

Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and hybrid spray: Muhammad Tariq

11 minutes ago
 At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desp ..

At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desperate for water

11 minutes ago
 Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential ..

Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential vote

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.