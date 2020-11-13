UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Election Campaign Concludes By Mid-night

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

GB election campaign concludes by mid-night

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The campaign for the Gilgit Baltistan election will conclude by mid-night on Friday. Polling for 23 Constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly will be held on Sunday (November 15) and for the GBA 3 on November 22.

More than 700,000 voters will exercise their right of vote. The GB government has notified November 14-16 as general holidays.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Vote Holidays Gilgit Baltistan November Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah museums awarded ‘Accessible for Disabili ..

1 hour ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Sindh’s Talha ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

2 hours ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

2 hours ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.