GB election campaign concludes by mid-night

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The campaign for the Gilgit Baltistan election will conclude by mid-night on Friday. Polling for 23 Constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly will be held on Sunday (November 15) and for the GBA 3 on November 22.

More than 700,000 voters will exercise their right of vote. The GB government has notified November 14-16 as general holidays.