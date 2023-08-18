GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Election Tribunal Gilgit Baltistan here on Friday ruled in favor of PPP's Jamil Ahmad. GB Planning Minister Fateh Ullah Khan loses legal battle.

Farmer Deputy Speaker GB Assembly Jamil Ahmad had challenged Khan's victory from Gilgit 2 Constituency in 2020 elections alleging electoral fraud.

Fateh Ullah had won the election on PTI's ticket. He recently parted ways with the party policy regarding election of Chief Minister, by joining the "forward block", and as a result his membership was terminated.

He now stands disqualified from GB assembly membership in a decision by GB Elections Tribunal on Friday also.