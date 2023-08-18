Open Menu

GB Election Tribunal Rules In Favor Of PPP's Jamil Ahmad

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM

GB Election Tribunal rules in favor of PPP's Jamil Ahmad

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Election Tribunal Gilgit Baltistan here on Friday ruled in favor of PPP's Jamil Ahmad. GB Planning Minister Fateh Ullah Khan loses legal battle.

Farmer Deputy Speaker GB Assembly Jamil Ahmad had challenged Khan's victory from Gilgit 2 Constituency in 2020 elections alleging electoral fraud.

Fateh Ullah had won the election on PTI's ticket. He recently parted ways with the party policy regarding election of Chief Minister, by joining the "forward block", and as a result his membership was terminated.

He now stands disqualified from GB assembly membership in a decision by GB Elections Tribunal on Friday also.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan 2020 From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

1 hour ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

2 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Commit ..

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

2 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

2 hours ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has rel ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in c ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair polls: Info Minister

4 hours ago
 ECP's delimitation schedule points to election del ..

ECP's delimitation schedule points to election delay

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan