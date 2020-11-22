UrduPoint.com
GB Elections 2020: Polling Underway In GBLA-3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:30 PM

GB elections 2020: Polling underway in GBLA-3

GILGIT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The voting for the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) Gilgit-3 seat is underway amid tight security measures.

At least 73 polling stations have been set up for the polls where 41,360 registered voters are exercising their right to vote. 1,754 security personnel have been deployed at the polling stations to ensure smooth polling.

As many as 15 candidates are taking part in the GBLA-3 election.

Polling that started 8:00 am will continue till 5:00 pm without any break. The election in GBLA-3-Gilgit was postponed due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaf candidate Syed Jafar Shah.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured two-third majority in the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly after six independent candidates on Friday had announced to join the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven candidates secured success in the Gilgit Baltistan polls as an independent candidate and six of them have so far joined the PTI, giving it the numbers in the legislative assembly to achieve the two-third majority in the house of 24 members.

The new induction had rose the number of PTI members in the legislative assembly to 16 including the six independent candidates besides also having the support of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), which secured a seat during the polls.

