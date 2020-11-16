GB elections held in peaceful, transparent manner: Ali Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said the Gilgit-Baltistan elections were held in a peaceful and transparent manner.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won majority seats to form government in GB and it was committed to resolve the problems and issues being facing by the people of the area.

He said the legislation should be made to introduce the electoral reforms to bring more transparency in election system.