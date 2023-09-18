GB-EPA and conFIDE Pakistan inaugurates the first Training and Production center in juglote Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (GB-EPA) and conFIDE Pakistan inaugurated the first Training and Production (T&P) Center in Damote, Sai, Juglote to empower local women by providing training and employment opportunities.

The project has trained 25 women in cloth bag stitching skills and this initiative will provide eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bags while providing employment opportunities to local women.

These trained individuals will soon join conFIDE Pakistan's production centre to craft reusable cotton bags for local shops and retailers in Juglote and Gilgit markets.

The Assistant Commissioner of Juglote, CEO of conFIDE Khaqan Rasheed Khan, and other community stakeholders attended the certificate distribution ceremony.