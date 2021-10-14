GB EPA ,NHA and consultants organized public hearing of Gilgit Shandour expresses Way project

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) National Highway Authority(NHA) and the consultants organized public hearing of Gilgit Shandour expresses Way project at Ghakuch Ghezer.

On the occasion, Environment and Social Impact Assessment report of the project presented to the public in an open session. Deputy Commissioner Ghizer,SP Ghizer, Project Director NHA, Director Environment NHA, Project Consultnats, media notables and public participated in the session. Media and public took keen interest and raised questions about social and environmental issues that are answered by EPA and consultants.