GB EPA seals PET bottle crushing unit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :A team of Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) along with magistrate on Tuesday sealed a PET bottle crushing unit at Danyor Gilgit upon violation of GB Environmental Protection Act.

The said unit was in practice of burning plastic containing wires and other plastic materials.

During inspection huge dumps of highly infectious waste including used syringes, vials, drip set, blood bags were sealed with imposition of fine in the presence of magistrate from district administration Gilgit.