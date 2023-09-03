Open Menu

GB Experiencing Peace And Stability: CS GB

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

GB experiencing peace and stability: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Amidst misleading social media narratives, let's set the record straight! Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing peace and stability.

"Schools, colleges, markets, and roads are open, preserving a sense of normalcy," said Chief Secretary (CS) of GB Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media.

He said, "Peaceful protests address religious harmony concerns, and the law and order situation is calm." "No Army deployment has been ordered; the Army is prepared for routine community protection during events of Jhelum imam e hussain in the coming week," he added.

He said, "Reports of unrest are baseless; no shots fired, no damage to public and private property" He said, "Protests are a natural political democratic response to local issues, managed peacefully in GB.""It remains a haven of peace and harmony," CS GB added.

Related Topics

Army Law And Order Social Media Jhelum Market Media

Recent Stories

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

12 hours ago
Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

13 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

13 hours ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

13 hours ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

13 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan