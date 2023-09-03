GB experiencing peace and stability: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Amidst misleading social media narratives, let's set the record straight! Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing peace and stability.

"Schools, colleges, markets, and roads are open, preserving a sense of normalcy," said Chief Secretary (CS) of GB Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media.

He said, "Peaceful protests address religious harmony concerns, and the law and order situation is calm." "No Army deployment has been ordered; the Army is prepared for routine community protection during events of Jhelum imam e hussain in the coming week," he added.

He said, "Reports of unrest are baseless; no shots fired, no damage to public and private property" He said, "Protests are a natural political democratic response to local issues, managed peacefully in GB.""It remains a haven of peace and harmony," CS GB added.