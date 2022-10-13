GB facing acute shortage of Consultant doctors for many years: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that Gilgit Baltistan had been facing acute shortage of consultant doctors for many years.

While talking to media here Thursday, he said we tried many ways to bring best HR, but no consultant doctors were attracted on government salaries to work in hospitals of GB.

He added that one special package was introduced, few years back with salary of Rs 350,000 but again very few opted.

The Chief Secretary GB said that to overcome this issue and for the betterment of health sector in GB, we were trying a new solution by hiring individual consultants through third party with a tax free salary of Rs 550,000 besides permission of in house practice in the evening in govt hospitals in GB.

He hoped it will be a bit of incentive for young consultants working in Pakistan to come and work in GB than to go to gulf.