UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Forests To Be Protected At All Cost: Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), District Astore, Saleem Khan

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:20 AM

GB forests to be protected at all cost: Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), District Astore, Saleem Khan

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), District Astore, Saleem Khan has said that government is utilizing all available resources to save the area forests at all cost

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), District Astore, Saleem Khan has said that government is utilizing all available resources to save the area forests at all cost.

Talking to media here the other day, he said forests are our precious asset and it is our collective duty to protect these forests for balanced atmosphere and natural beauty.

He said government had banned cutting of forest trees and time and again campaigns were launched to create awareness regarding importance of these forests.

A hefty amount of fine according to the size of tree was also fixed to save the forests. Besides, a two month imprisonment was also decided for those who cut forest trees.

The Forest Department, he said was taking serious care of the new saplings and wildlife to hand over a better landscapes to our next generations.

Related Topics

Fine Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Chinese scientists launch genome project for proti ..

14 minutes ago

International visitors to Vietnam hit record high ..

14 minutes ago

Death Toll From Floods in Indonesia Rises to 43 - ..

14 minutes ago

President Moon Jae-in eyes export growth, 'win-win ..

15 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Iran Top Commander killed in US airstrike at Baghd ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.