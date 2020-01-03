GB forests to be protected at all cost: Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), District Astore, Saleem Khan

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), District Astore, Saleem Khan has said that government is utilizing all available resources to save the area forests at all cost

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), District Astore, Saleem Khan has said that government is utilizing all available resources to save the area forests at all cost.

Talking to media here the other day, he said forests are our precious asset and it is our collective duty to protect these forests for balanced atmosphere and natural beauty.

He said government had banned cutting of forest trees and time and again campaigns were launched to create awareness regarding importance of these forests.

A hefty amount of fine according to the size of tree was also fixed to save the forests. Besides, a two month imprisonment was also decided for those who cut forest trees.

The Forest Department, he said was taking serious care of the new saplings and wildlife to hand over a better landscapes to our next generations.