GB 'Free Meals In Schools Program' on cards

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani Thursday said the inauguration of the 'Free Meals in Schools Program' will be held next week.

In an official statement to the media, he said the generous partnership with Allah Wallah Trust, this ground-breaking initiative was committed to tackling high malnutrition rates in children of Gilgit Baltistan.

He added after its successful launch in Gilgit and Chillas cities free nutritious day meals would be provided to students across 20 schools in Skardu.

Wani said from past experiences, we witnessed a significant increase in enrolment, improved BMI, improvement in attendance rate from 60 per cent to 95 per cent and stimulated academic interest in children.

Chief Secretary GB said It was truly another proud day for us as we continue to strive hard for the uplifting of education and healthcare in GB.