GB Freelancers Association Launched In Gilgit

Published November 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Following the rapid growth in the online freelancing industry, GB Freelancers Association has been launched to facilitate existing and potential freelancers across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Having more than 200 women and men registered members from all districts, the association aims to promote freelancing in GB to make youth, especially women financially independent.

The executive committee of the association is led by President Ghulam Rehman, who is the founder of NeedsOnline Pvt. Ltd, following Senior Vice president Nadia Iqbal, who is a national award winner freelancer and Co-Founder of Tech Alphalogics Pvt. Ltd.

The members of the executive committee include Sania Hussain, Amjed Ali, Aafyat Nazar, Raja Rizwan Hassan, Faheem Akhtar, Shafqat Karim, Jilbaz Karim, Muzaffar Faqir, Wasim Ullah and others.

According to a press release issued to the media, the association president said that the prime objective of GBFA was to promote and protect the interests of freelancers and motivate potential youth female/male through advocacy, education and trainings for their successful entry into the global freelancing industry.

Rehman said the freelancing industry was "rapidly growing in Gilgit-Baltistan" and assured that the association would protect the interests of freelancers and empower the educated youth with soft skills by conducting specialized training in all districts of G-B.

