UrduPoint.com

GB Government Announces A Collaborative Partnership With Navttc, CS GB

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

GB government announces a collaborative partnership with Navttc, CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here in Gilgit on Monday said"The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government is proud to announce a collaborative partnership with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Navttc).

He said in this arrangement , Navttc will extend its support to the GB government in several key areas: 1. Increasing Matric-Tech Footprint: Navttc will assist in expanding the reach of the Matric-Tech program, enabling more students to access quality technical education.

2. Official Training Partners for Summer Fiesta: Navttc will provide professional training through their experienced mentors as part of the Summer Fiesta, equipping participants with valuable skills.

3. Assistance in Technical and Vocational Education: Navttc will lend their expertise to the GB government's efforts to enhance technical and vocational education until the establishment of a dedicated institute.

He said this partnership signifies a significant milestone in GB's mission to boost technical education and training in the region.

CS GB said the GB government extends a warm welcome to Mr. Amir Jan ED NAVTCC.

Related Topics

Education Gilgit Baltistan Media Government National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major ..

EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major recycling initiative

57 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank takes centre stage at Bo ..

Emirates Development Bank takes centre stage at Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle Ea ..

57 minutes ago
 Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a ..

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting marrie ..

1 hour ago
 Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen gr ..

Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen group

2 hours ago
 Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semi ..

Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal

2 hours ago
 Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthe ..

Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthen ties: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.