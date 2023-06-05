GB government announces a collaborative partnership with Navttc, CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here in Gilgit on Monday said"The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government is proud to announce a collaborative partnership with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Navttc).

He said in this arrangement , Navttc will extend its support to the GB government in several key areas: 1. Increasing Matric-Tech Footprint: Navttc will assist in expanding the reach of the Matric-Tech program, enabling more students to access quality technical education.

2. Official Training Partners for Summer Fiesta: Navttc will provide professional training through their experienced mentors as part of the Summer Fiesta, equipping participants with valuable skills.

3. Assistance in Technical and Vocational Education: Navttc will lend their expertise to the GB government's efforts to enhance technical and vocational education until the establishment of a dedicated institute.

He said this partnership signifies a significant milestone in GB's mission to boost technical education and training in the region.

CS GB said the GB government extends a warm welcome to Mr. Amir Jan ED NAVTCC.