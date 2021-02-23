UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Government Announces Package For Sadpara's Family

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

GB Government announces package for Sadpara's family

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday announced a package for the family of legendary mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, approved establishment of Mohammad Ali Sadpara Institute of Adventure sports Mountaineering and Rock Climbing.

His son Sajid Ali Sadpara will get suitable job in Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Tourism and Sports.

GB government will nominate Mohammad Ali Sadpara for the highest national civil award.

GB Cabinet also approved a sum of Rs 3 million cash reward for Sadpra's family .

Addressing the special meeting of the Cabinet, the Chief Minister said that Muhammad Ali Sadpara have raised the name of Pakistan in the comity of nation.

He said that services of Sadpara would always be remembered, adding that policies would be formulated for the promotion of mountaineering and welfare of mountaineers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Sports Job Muhammad Ali Family Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Ubaid Shahid, Ibtisam Rehman help Central Punjab r ..

39 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Meets Foreign Minister of Re ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar Held At ..

44 minutes ago

&#039;IDEX is a good chance to have new contracts, ..

47 minutes ago

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Nation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.