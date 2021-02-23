GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday announced a package for the family of legendary mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, approved establishment of Mohammad Ali Sadpara Institute of Adventure sports Mountaineering and Rock Climbing.

His son Sajid Ali Sadpara will get suitable job in Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Tourism and Sports.

GB government will nominate Mohammad Ali Sadpara for the highest national civil award.

GB Cabinet also approved a sum of Rs 3 million cash reward for Sadpra's family .

Addressing the special meeting of the Cabinet, the Chief Minister said that Muhammad Ali Sadpara have raised the name of Pakistan in the comity of nation.

He said that services of Sadpara would always be remembered, adding that policies would be formulated for the promotion of mountaineering and welfare of mountaineers.