UrduPoint.com

GB Government Announces To Cover Medical Bills Of Little Karim

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 08:19 PM

GB government announces to cover medical bills of little Karim

Government of Gilgit Baltistan has announced that medical bills of mountaineer "Little Karim" will be covered officially

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Government of Gilgit Baltistan has announced that medical bills of mountaineer "Little Karim" will be covered officially.

The announcement came after a video posted by Karim's son about his family's financial difficulties went viral.

Multiple social media users have also pledged to support Little Karim's family after watching the video.

Related Topics

Social Media Gilgit Baltistan Family Government

Recent Stories

Govt striving to reduce line losses, prevent power ..

Govt striving to reduce line losses, prevent power theft: Prime Minister

13 seconds ago
 Arts Council conducts condolence reference in memo ..

Arts Council conducts condolence reference in memory of Yawar Mehdi

14 seconds ago
 Over 10m people to get clean drinking water facili ..

Over 10m people to get clean drinking water facility: Sarwar

17 seconds ago
 At least 40 civilians killed in DR Congo machete a ..

At least 40 civilians killed in DR Congo machete attack

19 seconds ago
 Mobile snatcher arrested, Rs 10,000 recovered

Mobile snatcher arrested, Rs 10,000 recovered

3 minutes ago
 Opposition proposals to be incorporated in LB Bill ..

Opposition proposals to be incorporated in LB Bill: CM Sindh

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>