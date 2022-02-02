GB government announces to cover medical bills of little Karim

Government of Gilgit Baltistan has announced that medical bills of mountaineer "Little Karim" will be covered officially

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Government of Gilgit Baltistan has announced that medical bills of mountaineer "Little Karim" will be covered officially.

The announcement came after a video posted by Karim's son about his family's financial difficulties went viral.

Multiple social media users have also pledged to support Little Karim's family after watching the video.