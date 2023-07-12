GB government approves another project for LMS lab establishment in government schools

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has approved another project for the establishment of Learning Management System (LMS) Labs in 200 Government Schools in GB, which is an addition to the 37 LMS labs already established and the 55 LMS labs which will be completed in the next six weeks

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has approved another project for the establishment of Learning Management System (LMS) Labs in 200 Government Schools in GB, which is an addition to the 37 LMS labs already established and the 55 LMS labs which will be completed in the next six weeks.

The newly approved 200 labs will be completely established in the next three months.

"This initiative aligns with the government's commitment to modernize the education system and provide students with access to cutting-edge technology and resources, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media.

He said by embracing digital tools and interactive learning environments, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan aims to empower the youth, enhance their educational experiences, and foster a brighter future for the region.