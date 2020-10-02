UrduPoint.com
GB Government Capable Of Holding Free, Fair Elections: CM GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:39 PM

GB government capable of holding free, fair elections: CM GB

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Mir Afzal Khan has said that caretaker provincial government has the capacity to hold free, fair and transparent elections

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Mir Afzal Khan has said that caretaker provincial government has the capacity to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

Expressing views in a press conference along with Chief Secretary GB Khuram Agha here on Friday, he appealed to the leadership of all political parties for cooperation and implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the upcoming elections in GB.

Chief Minister said that all possible measures are being taken to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the elections.

He further stated that our security agencies have the capacity of providing security for upcoming elections added that Pak army may take over the security of polling stations in case of emergency.

He refuted the allegations of leadership of some political parties during All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad regarding pre poll rigging during upcoming elections in GB.

Chief Minister GB added that if any caretaker minister of GB found campaigning for a political party or candidates, strict action will be taken against him.

Chief Secretary Khuram Agha on the occasion said that currently Gilgit Baltistan was among the most peaceful areas of the country added that people of the area were very cooperative, peaceful and well educated.

For conducting free, fair and transparent elections, he said, provincial government was assisting Election Commission GB.

