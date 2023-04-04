GB government decides to enhance overage of doctors upto 65 years limit

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Government of Gilgit Baltistan after taking considered opinion, due to acute shortage of specialist doctors has decided to legislate to enhance the retirement age of doctors, in line with the best practices around the globe.

The Gilgit Baltistan Assembly passed a bill, enhancing retirement age of doctors upto 65 years.

"Now, we will not lose good doctors at age of 60"said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media.

He said the people of GB will now have sufficient access to Primary, secondary and tertiary care doctors.