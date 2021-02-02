UrduPoint.com
GB Government Makes Preparations To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:08 PM

The Gilgit-Baltistan provincial government was making all preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan provincial government was making all preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

In the light of special orders of the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan and Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, different events will be organized by the administration and different organizations in which people from different walks of life will participate.

Expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan always pledged their full support to their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

