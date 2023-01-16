GB government takes mental health 'very seriously', Chief Secretary

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The government of Gilgit-Baltistan is taking mental health very seriously and for this, a steering committee under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary has been working regularly since last year.

Talking to the media, Chief Secretary GB Muhiudeen Wani said that we completely believe that one life saved is equal to saving the whole of humanity, and inshaAllah we will stem the rising trend of suicides in the region. He said the steering committee meets every two weeks and it has taken the following actions.

Mental health awareness and its allied components have been incorporated into the existing curricula of schools.

Examination results of students are to be kept private and delivered in sealed envelopes. Suicide hotspots have been identified, and sessions are being held in surrounding schools besides providing nutritional supplements. Parents are also involved in these sessions. All schools' heads have identified one volunteer teacher and one teacher to work as a counselor. From classes 1 to 9 academic performance of students will be reflected in terms of categories A+. A, B+ B, C, D, E, etc as per SOPs of FBISE Islamabad.