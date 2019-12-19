UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Government To Explore Gems, Mineral Resources

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:34 PM

GB government to explore gems, mineral resources

Government of Gilgit Baltistan was actively working on a plan to explore and utilize gems and mineral resources for uplift of the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Government of Gilgit Baltistan was actively working on a plan to explore and utilize gems and mineral resources for uplift of the region.

The official of government of GB said the entire belt was rich in deposits of precious and semi-precious stones and in this regard the government was taking tangible measures to explore those deposit for the development of the area.

He said that workable policies were being devised for exploring numerous opportunities of investment in the sector.

Many departments of gems and minerals sector were conducting different cutting and polishing courses of precious and semi-precious stones as value addition to capture good share in market.

He said various departments have imported foreign cutting and polishing machinery and continuously conducting different cutting and polishing courses of different lengths for the youth of Gilgit Baltistan. He also said the government was working on making lease-based policy for the traders of Gilgit Baltistan.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Market Government Share

Recent Stories

High treason case: Justice Nazar Akbar acquits for ..

6 minutes ago

First Soyuz Launch of 2020 From Kourou Scheduled f ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Unaware of Woman Detained ..

2 minutes ago

IOK simmers with anger as lockdown continues on 13 ..

2 minutes ago

Sindhi Culture Night at PNCA tomorrow

2 minutes ago

China to promote "healthy China" through science p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.