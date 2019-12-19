GB government to explore gems, mineral resources

Government of Gilgit Baltistan was actively working on a plan to explore and utilize gems and mineral resources for uplift of the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Government of Gilgit Baltistan was actively working on a plan to explore and utilize gems and mineral resources for uplift of the region.

The official of government of GB said the entire belt was rich in deposits of precious and semi-precious stones and in this regard the government was taking tangible measures to explore those deposit for the development of the area.

He said that workable policies were being devised for exploring numerous opportunities of investment in the sector.

Many departments of gems and minerals sector were conducting different cutting and polishing courses of precious and semi-precious stones as value addition to capture good share in market.

He said various departments have imported foreign cutting and polishing machinery and continuously conducting different cutting and polishing courses of different lengths for the youth of Gilgit Baltistan. He also said the government was working on making lease-based policy for the traders of Gilgit Baltistan.