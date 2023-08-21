Open Menu

GB Government Unveils Ambitious Strategy To Address Environmental Concerns In Tourist Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Monday has crafted a comprehensive strategy aimed at effectively managing and overseeing environmental concerns surrounding tourist attractions facing heightened pressures.

Several pivotal initiatives are poised for approval by the cabinet in the upcoming days. These initiatives signify a pivotal step forward in addressing environmental issues in tourist-centric areas.

"One of the prominent initiatives is the formulation of guidelines governing the establishment of tourist facilities within ecologically sensitive and critical regions, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media.

He said "These guidelines have successfully cleared the evaluation process by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business. He added that pending final approval by the cabinet, they are set to be enacted and enforced in the imminent future.

Secretary GB said a proactive approach towards sustainable environmental practices and the development of eco-friendly tourist destinations is in motion through the comprehensive master planning of ecologically sensitive and critical zones. He said following the endorsement of the PC II, proficient consultants have been engaged to steer this endeavor in the right direction.

"The Attaabad Lake Area Master Plan has reached its final stages of preparation and awaits the endorsement of the cabinet, Chief Secretary GB added. He highlighted that the Master Plan for Skardu is currently under deliberation and is anticipated to receive the green light from the Skardu Development Authority.

He said, "Your well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated as we strive to actualize these goals".

