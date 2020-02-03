GB government working to solve problems of people: Saeed Afzal

Member Legislative Council Gilgit Baltistan, Saeed Afzal while talking with APP said that the provincial government was working to solve the problems of the people of Gilgit Baltistan

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Member Legislative Council Gilgit Baltistan, Saeed Afzal while talking with APP said that the provincial government was working to solve the problems of the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

Prime minister has instructed the local government of Gilgit Baltistan to utilize all its resources to solve the problems of people.

Chief Minister Hafeez-ur-Rehman and its cabinet are working hard to solve the problems of the people of the area.

He said that they were serving the people of area selflessly.