GB Governor assures to get special grant for flood affected areas

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon Monday assured to get special grant from the Federal government for rehabilitation of flood affected areas.

Talking to media persons here after his visit to flood affected areas, he said the flood victims would not be left alone in this hour of tragedy, adding that all the measures would be taken for rehabilitation and reconstruction in flood affected areas.

Raja Jala Hussain said the federal government was taking serious measures for relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims and had directed the administration to provide timely relief to the affected people.

The federal government has planned comprehensive strategy for resolution of masses' problems, he said and added that the losses are being accessed and soon the affected people would be compensated.