GB Governor calls on Aviation Minister

Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon Tuesday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon Tuesday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest.

The meeting focused on the problems being faced by the people of GB, a news release said.

The minister acknowledged efforts of the Governor in initiating development activities in the GB areas.

GB Finance Minister Javed Ali Manawa and Minister for Planning, Development and Information Fateh Ullah Khan were also present in the meeting.