GB governor calls on president; wheat subsidy, other issues discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Friday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed the overall situation in the region including wheat subsidy and other issues.

In the meeting, they also deliberated over the matters related to Baltistan University and Skardu, a President House statement said.

The president told the governor that he had taken up the matter of wheat subsidy with the caretaker prime minister and finance minister and expressed the hope that the problems would be resolved soon.

The elected members of the GB Council had also called on the president on Thursday to discuss the wheat subsidy and other matters.

President Alvi had assured the delegation to take up their issues at the relevant forums.