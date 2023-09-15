Open Menu

GB Governor Demands Region's Constitutional Status, Representation In Parliament

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Mehdi Shah called for the region's constitutional status and representation in the National Assembly and Senate.

During a press conference outside Bilawal House here on Friday, the governor emphasized the historical significance of Gilgit-Baltistan's accession to Pakistan, underlining the need for equal representation in the country's legislative bodies akin to the four provinces. He expressed concerns that the region's citizens remain uncertain about their parliamentary seats, stressing the importance of representation.

Shah disclosed that the PPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting had focused on conducting elections under the Constitution, with unanimous support for elections to be held within 90 days. He acknowledged the support of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and the progress made in Gilgit-Baltistan but highlighted the disparity in development compared to other provinces.

Recalling Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed's efforts to conduct small-scale elections in the region, Mehdi Shah took pride in being the first Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. He expressed optimism that the Pakistan People's Party could lead the way in achieving constitutional province status.

He also announced the PPP's intentions to participate in Punjab elections, recognizing Punjab's pivotal role in national politics and the formation of a caretaker government for the upcoming elections.

Despite challenges and external pressures, Shah reaffirmed his 45-year-long association with the PPP and unwavering commitment to maintaining strong ties with Pakistan.

During the press conference, Faisal Mir raised concerns about the treatment meted out to the PPP in Punjab and alleged favoritism by the Election Commission of Pakistan towards the PML-N, further highlighting the complex political landscape in the country.

