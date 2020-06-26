UrduPoint.com
GB Governor Sign Regulation Act, Confirms Services Of Over 6000 Employees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:46 PM

GB Governor sign regulation act, confirms services of over 6000 employees

Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon has signed the regularisation of contract and contingent employees act, confirming regularization of over 6,000 contract and contingent employees serving in different departments of the Gilgit-Baltistan government

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon has signed the regularisation of contract and contingent employees act, confirming regularization of over 6,000 contract and contingent employees serving in different departments of the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

The bill had become a bone of contention between the outgoing GB government and Governor's Secretariat. Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly had passed the resolutions twice to regularize the services of these employees.

