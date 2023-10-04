Open Menu

GB Govt Allocates Finds For Missing Facilities At Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023

GB govt allocates finds for missing facilities at schools

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiy-ud-deen Ahmed Wani has said the government has allocated 100 million for essential seating facilities with a surge in enrollment of 35,000 students this year.

He said this project aims to bridge the supply-demand gap by distributing 50% of the funds to Primary schools, 24% to middle schools, 16% to high schools, and 10% to higher secondary institutions, ensuring students at all levels for proper seating and learning environments where 450 schools will benefit from this project.

