Open Menu

GB Govt Allocates Funds For Missing Facilities In Schools

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 07:44 PM

GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in schools

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiy-ud-deen Ahmed Wani Wednesday said the government allocated Rs 100 million for essential seating facilities to schools as surge in enrollment of 35,000 students had been recorded

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiy-ud-deen Ahmed Wani Wednesday said the government allocated Rs 100 million for essential seating facilities to schools as surge in enrollment of 35,000 students had been recorded.

He said under the project, 50% of the funds would allocated to Primary schools, 24% to middle schools, 16% to high schools, and 10% to higher secondary institutions, ensuring students at all levels for proper seating and learning environments.

450 schools would be benefited from the project, he added.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan All From Government Million

Recent Stories

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left ..

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left over food items

10 seconds ago
 May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petition ..

May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in two cases

11 seconds ago
 PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity th ..

PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity theft: LESCO

13 seconds ago
 Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

19 seconds ago
 Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and ..

Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and leakages to improve the econom ..

3 minutes ago
 Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in wo ..

Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in women

3 minutes ago
Peace essential for promotion of economic activiti ..

Peace essential for promotion of economic activities: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 FTO launches countrywide survey for business-frien ..

FTO launches countrywide survey for business-friendly tax reforms: Dr Fayyaz Ran ..

2 minutes ago
 IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of ci ..

IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of city

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt implements green color medicine p ..

Balochistan govt implements green color medicine packing

3 minutes ago
 Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venic ..

Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash

9 minutes ago
 France's Macron promises more referendums

France's Macron promises more referendums

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan