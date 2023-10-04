GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in schools

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiy-ud-deen Ahmed Wani Wednesday said the government allocated Rs 100 million for essential seating facilities to schools as surge in enrollment of 35,000 students had been recorded

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiy-ud-deen Ahmed Wani Wednesday said the government allocated Rs 100 million for essential seating facilities to schools as surge in enrollment of 35,000 students had been recorded.

He said under the project, 50% of the funds would allocated to Primary schools, 24% to middle schools, 16% to high schools, and 10% to higher secondary institutions, ensuring students at all levels for proper seating and learning environments.

450 schools would be benefited from the project, he added.