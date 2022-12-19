GB Govt and ETC of HEC formally sign DoU

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and Education Testing Council (ETC) of Higher Education Commission have formally signed the Document of Understanding (DoU) at Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

In an official statement, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Baltistan has availed the standardized testing services for conducting the screening test for pre-selection of suitable candidates for recruitment against vacant posts of various categories.

Mr Ahmad Khan, Deputy Secretary Implementation and Coordination Department GB, Islamabad and Dr Shaista Sohail, Executive Director HEC have signed the DoU. The Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani expressed the hope that ETC-HEC would be instrumental for upholding the merit and ensuring transparency through screening tests for recruitment against various post to be filled in various departments of Gilgit-Baltistan including police ,revenue ,health ,education etc.