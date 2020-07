GB govt announces portfolios of 12 caretaker ministers, advisers

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan caretaker chief minister Friday announced the portfolios of 12 caretaker ministers and two advisers of the provincial cabinet.

According to a notification Aftab Ismail has been given the portfolio of planning and development, Waqar Abbas adviser on finance, Mrs Samina Baig adviser on tourism and sports, Shabiull Hassan Minister for Local Bodies, Nasir Zamani Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Ali Qaid Minister for Minerals, Industries and Commerce, Muhammad Yasin Minister for Law, Rajab Ali Minister for food, Shaukat Rasheed Minister for Works, Joher Ali Minister for Water and Power, Iman Yar Baig Minister for Health, Abdul Jahan Minister for education, Muhammad Ali Khan Minister for Excise and Taxation and the portfolio of Information and Forest has been given to Maulana Sarwer Shah.