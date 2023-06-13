GB govt announces to recognize exceptional performance of Principals

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan government announced a groundbreaking initiative to honor and recognize the exceptional performance of Principals in the region.

In a historic move, 50 principals from Gilgit-Baltistan have been selected to receive honoraria based on their schools' outstanding performance in the annual examination (grades 5 and 8) 2023 conducted by the board of Elementary Examinations GB.

"This unprecedented step has been taken under the visionary guidance of the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, who has shown a deep commitment to promoting excellence in education" an official statement issued from the CS GB office, said.

By acknowledging the vital role played by principals in shaping the educational landscape of Gilgit-Baltistan, this initiative aims to inspire and motivate educators to continue striving for excellence.

The 50 shortlisted principals have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and an unwavering dedication to fostering a conducive learning environment. Their tireless efforts have not only resulted in improved academic outcomes but have also positively impacted the lives of countless students in Gilgit-Baltistan.