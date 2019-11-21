UrduPoint.com
GB Govt Bears 95 Percent Expenses Of Dialysis: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:22 PM

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman Thursday said that GB was only province of the country where provincial government was bearing 95 per cent expenses of dialysis patients

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman Thursday said that GB was only province of the country where provincial government was bearing 95 per cent expenses of dialysis patients.

Talking to media here at after donation of blood at Shaheed Saif ur Rehman Peace Foundation, he said with the admission at hospital the government fulfills all basic requirements of the patients, adding that Rural Blood Centres (RBC) were being set up for safe blood transfusion as per international standard.

He said one RBC has already established in Gilgit where 50 blood bags are required on daily basis while one each in Skardu and Diamir would be established in cooperation with German government.

Highlighting government's four-year performance, the CM said that provincial government took various pragmatic steps in health sector and improved overall conditions and health services at all government hospitals.

He said work on DHQ trauma centre and Shaheed Saif ur Rehman hospital was underway and to be completed within stipulated time. In order to ensure presence of the staff at government hospitals, he directed the Hospital administrations to take strict action against staff in case of absence.

He further said that during the last four year of the present government not a single event of terrorism was reported during last four year.

