GB Govt closes all educational institutions from 1 May to 17th May

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Government of Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday decided to close all Public and Private educational institutions (Pre-school to Class-8) across Gilgit-Baltistan from May 1 to May 17 due to increasing positive cases of Covid-19.

Notification in this regard has been issued by education department GB.

Due to increasing positive rate of Covid-19 in Gilgit Baltistan in general and in educational institutions in particular and in order to contain further spread of covid-19 among school going children and teachers the competent authority has decided to close all public and private educational institutions up to class 8 across GB from 1-05-2021 to 17-05-2021,read notification.