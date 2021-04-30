UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Govt Closes All Educational Institutions From 1 May To 17th May

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:05 AM

GB Govt closes all educational institutions from 1 May to 17th May

Government of Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday decided to close all Public and Private educational institutions (Pre-school to Class-8) across Gilgit-Baltistan from May 1 to May 17 due to increasing positive cases of Covid-19

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Government of Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday decided to close all Public and Private educational institutions (Pre-school to Class-8) across Gilgit-Baltistan from May 1 to May 17 due to increasing positive cases of Covid-19.

Notification in this regard has been issued by education department GB.

Due to increasing positive rate of Covid-19 in Gilgit Baltistan in general and in educational institutions in particular and in order to contain further spread of covid-19 among school going children and teachers the competent authority has decided to close all public and private educational institutions up to class 8 across GB from 1-05-2021 to 17-05-2021,read notification.

Related Topics

Education Gilgit Baltistan May All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

55 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

55 minutes ago

Eight vehicles impounded over SoP violations

5 minutes ago

Pope Issues Tougher Anti-Corruption Regulations fo ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's New Generation Program for Young Foreign ..

5 minutes ago

US Marine Corps Do Not Have Enough Pilots, Maintai ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.