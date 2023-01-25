GB govt committed to improving living standard, Chief Secretary GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The government of Gilgit Baltistan is committed to improving the standard of living of the region which is depicted by the expenditure done by the government, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media.

He said out of the total budget of Rs13.

6 billion, the top share has been devoted to education and health sector, adding that the share of education is 14.8 % has been spent on education sector and 11.6 % has been spent on health sector.

He added that this expenditure clearly reveals the priorities of the government of Gilgit Baltistan which is dedicated to building human capital and putting all its efforts to ensure that the GB Dream i.e., Equity, Excellence and Empowerment comes true.