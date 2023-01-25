UrduPoint.com

GB Govt Committed To Improving Living Standard, Chief Secretary GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

GB govt committed to improving living standard, Chief Secretary GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The government of Gilgit Baltistan is committed to improving the standard of living of the region which is depicted by the expenditure done by the government, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media.

He said out of the total budget of Rs13.

6 billion, the top share has been devoted to education and health sector, adding that the share of education is 14.8 % has been spent on education sector and 11.6 % has been spent on health sector.

He added that this expenditure clearly reveals the priorities of the government of Gilgit Baltistan which is dedicated to building human capital and putting all its efforts to ensure that the GB Dream i.e., Equity, Excellence and Empowerment comes true.

Related Topics

Education Budget Gilgit Baltistan Media All Government Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

1 minute ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

21 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

57 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.