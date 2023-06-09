GB govt committed to mitigate impacts of climate change: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media said GB government was committed to mitigating the impacts of climate change and improving the quality of education.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) under GLOF II project was working hard to establish 32 safe havens in 16 valleys of GB which are more prone to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

He added safe havens were essential during floods as they offer a secure environment, essential services, community support, and access to information, all of which are crucial for the well-being and recovery of those affected by any disaster.

Wani said since most of the safe havens would be established in schools, the project was also helpful in catering to their actual needs and provision of missing facilities including toilets, carpets, proper furniture, clean water, and electricity.