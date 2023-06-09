UrduPoint.com

GB Govt Committed To Mitigate Impacts Of Climate Change: CS GB

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

GB govt committed to mitigate impacts of climate change: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media said GB government was committed to mitigating the impacts of climate change and improving the quality of education.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) under GLOF II project was working hard to establish 32 safe havens in 16 valleys of GB which are more prone to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

He added safe havens were essential during floods as they offer a secure environment, essential services, community support, and access to information, all of which are crucial for the well-being and recovery of those affected by any disaster.

Wani said since most of the safe havens would be established in schools, the project was also helpful in catering to their actual needs and provision of missing facilities including toilets, carpets, proper furniture, clean water, and electricity.

Related Topics

Electricity Education Water Gilgit Baltistan Media All Government

Recent Stories

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

46 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance fo ..

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

2 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58 ..

COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58, announces cohort of 100 inte ..

2 hours ago
 Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.