GB govt committed to women development: Minister for Public Works Gilgit Baltistan Dr Muhammad Iqbal

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Public Works Gilgit Baltistan Dr Muhammad Iqbal said Thursday the government was taking tangible measures for the socio-economic development of the women folk.

Addressing concluding ceremony of GB Girls Football League, the GB public works minister said there was a need to provide equal opportunities to women who had earned name for the entire GB like Tahmina Baig and Anita Karim.

He said women had been effectively contributing towards development of the country and they should be provided more opportunities to take part in healthy activities.

� He said that people of Gojal area were peaceful citizens and added that Gojal girls football league would provide positive image to the world.The minister also announced to construct Presu football ground and a road from Karakorum highway to the ground. He also announced to include GB Girls Football League into official Calendar events. The public works minister gave away Rs 20,000 to winning team.