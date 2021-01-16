GB govt committed to zero tolerance policy on spread of sectarian hatred

A press note issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department said that the provincial government was committed to the policy of zero tolerance against the spread of religious and sectarian hatred in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A press note issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department said that the provincial government was committed to the policy of zero tolerance against the spread of religious and sectarian hatred in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A handful of miscreants will not be allowed to take the peaceful people of the province hostage,complaints of those who spread religious and sectarian hatred on social media should be registered in FIA Cyber Crime.

It's was further stated that the government will not spare such elements and no one will be allowed to play with the religious sentiments of the people.

"The people of the province are peace loving and believe in brotherhood and peace will be maintained at any cost and strict legal action will be taken against those who will interfere without any discrimination, press note added.