GB Govt condemns Indian contention

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :GB Government's spokesperson Faizullah Faraq on Wednesday strongly condemned Indian contention regarding the Gilgit-Baltistan.

The GB spokesman, in a video statement, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan had liberated the territory from the Dogra occupation forces to join Pakistan.

Through such baseless claims the Indian government was trying to hide its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, he added.

Meanwhile, the people across the GB also rejected the baseless Indian claim regarding GB and showed their support and love to the motherland.