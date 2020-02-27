GB govt decides to close schools till Feb 29

Gilgit Baltistan has decided to close all public/government schools and colleges in the wake of global spread of coronavirus till February 29 as preventive and precautionary measures, said a notification issued on Thursday

It is noted that first two cases of coronavirus were identified in Pakistan.

In a high level meeting, Chief Minister GB has imposed emergency in GB to tackle the disease.