UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Govt Decides To Close Schools Till Feb 29

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:49 PM

GB govt decides to close schools till Feb 29

Gilgit Baltistan has decided to close all public/government schools and colleges in the wake of global spread of coronavirus till February 29 as preventive and precautionary measures, said a notification issued on Thursday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan has decided to close all public/government schools and colleges in the wake of global spread of coronavirus till February 29 as preventive and precautionary measures, said a notification issued on Thursday.

It is noted that first two cases of coronavirus were identified in Pakistan.

In a high level meeting, Chief Minister GB has imposed emergency in GB to tackle the disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan February All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

4 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

6 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

9 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

21 minutes ago

Emirati people support Libyan people in facing ter ..

36 minutes ago

Air Travel Between Aleppo, Cairo to Resume in Near ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.