GB Govt Decides To Consult Opposition Leader For Caretaker Chief Minister, Chief Minister GB

Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:48 PM

Government of Gilgit Baltistan has decided to consult with opposition leader on the issue of framing a caretaker government

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Government of Gilgit Baltistan has decided to consult with opposition leader on the issue of framing a caretaker government.

Talking to media on Wednesday, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman said that he intended to discuss the more important issue to choose the caretaker Chief Minister for Gilgit Baltistan.

In this regard GB government would invite the leader of opposition Muhammad Shafi formally, CM informed .

He hoped that they would be successed in the end the process of the nomination of caretaker Chief minister. In case of failure to develop consensus on a name of caretaker candidate the government of Gilgit Baltistan would public Names of it's candidates, he added.

Hafiz said that due to Covid-19 situation they decided to allow tourists only through tour operators, adding that without tour operators local or foreign tourists would be stopped at entry points.

After a meeting with hotels associations and tour operators Gilgit Baltistan government instructed to present working plan and SOPs for reopening of tourism sector, he added .

If tour operators and hotels owners would take satisfactory measures according to instructions of government, then they would be allowed for starting up their business.

