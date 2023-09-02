GB govt decides to deploy Pak Army to ensure lives, properties of GB people

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Government has decided to deploy the Pakistan Army to ensure the protection of the lives and the properties of the people of the area.

A high-level meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, reviewed the current situation in GB. They also decided to deploy Rangers, GB Scouts, and FC personnel in major cities of these northern areas.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of GB, Minister of Home, Minister of Law, Chief Secretary, Secretary of Home, police officials, and officials from other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The Home Department has immediately imposed Section 144 to prohibit illegal gatherings and road blockades.

The meeting also decided to take stern action against those who insult the beliefs and holy persons of any religion in public gatherings. The meeting decided to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order and ensure the continuity of business and tourism activities in all circumstances.

The meeting appealed to the public to support the government by demonstrating unity and harmony.