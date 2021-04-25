GB govt decides to deploy Pakistan Army in urban areas for SOPs implemention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :In view of present situation of Covid-19 government of Gilgit Baltistan decided to deploy Pakistan Army in urban areas.

According to a notification by Gilgit-Baltistan Home Secretary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the provincial government has taken several important decisions in view of the coronavirus situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan Army will be deployed to implement SOPs If 5% positive cases of virus were reported in government and semi-government educational institutions up to class XII, the school will be closed completely, notification read.

All markets and bazaars will be closed from 6pm to dawn, but this will not apply to medical stores, petrol pumps and vaccine centers.

All indoor and outdoor eating and drinking activities will be completely banned.

Inter-provincial transport will be completely closed on Saturdays and Sundays, while inner-city transport will run with 50 per cent rides.

Poultry and vegetable shops including medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centers will remain open on Saturday and Sunday but other shops and markets will remain closed.

Office hours have also been reduced under which all government and semi-government agencies will deal with strict SOPs from 9 am to 2 pm.

All recreational areas have also been closed, but walking in these recreational areas will be allowed with strict SOPs.

A policy of 50% work from home for employees has also been introduced.

Tourists will also be allowed to enter Gilgit-Baltistan for tourism under the pre-determined strict SOPs and all tourists will be required to bring a negative test report of Corona.