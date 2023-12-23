Open Menu

GB Govt Decides To Raise Price Of Wheat From Rs 21 To 36 Per Kg

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 11:12 PM

GB govt decides to raise price of wheat from Rs 21 to 36 per kg

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to raise the price of wheat from Rs 21 to 36 per kg

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to raise the price of wheat from Rs 21 to 36 per kg.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan said that the government has decided to increase the price to Rs 3,600 per wheat bag of 49 kg in Gilgit-Baltistan.

