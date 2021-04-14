Gilgit-Baltistan government has dropped the priority in the Prime Minister's Assistant package for two departments, police and administration

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan government has dropped the priority in the Prime Minister's Assistant package for two departments, police and administration.

During media briefing here in Gilgit Finance Minister Javaid Manwa and Information Minister Gilgit Baltistan Fathe Ullah Khan said that the GB cabinet had approved a new policy for close relatives of any employee who died in the line of duty would no longer be able to recruit for the post of Naib Tehsildar and ASI Police.

"The Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet meeting ended the policy of recruiting ASIs and deputy tehsildars under the Prime Minister's Assistant package to the families of policemen and tehsildars who died during their service" said finance Minister GB, adding that main motive behind new policy was that such position could be recruited through FPSC.

"According to the government's decision, in future police or administrative officer who will be martyred during the service or die a natural death,no member of his family would be recruited as ASI, the minister said, adding that he might applied for any other position in any department below 14 Scale.