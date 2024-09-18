Open Menu

GB Govt Establishes Monitoring Units To Enhance Performance & Accountability

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

GB govt establishes monitoring units to enhance performance & Accountability

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan government has set up District Monitoring Units (DMUs) and an Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) under the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation of various departments' performance.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration, and Cabinet Department, the PMRU will provide policy guidelines and recommendations to improve the performance of departments, including education and health, and other line departments.

The DMUs and IMU will directly report to the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan through the PMRU. It is worth mentioning that Rs 35 crore has been approved for the establishment of the PMRU. The new units have been established and responsibilities assigned through a notification issued on September 16.

