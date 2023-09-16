Open Menu

GB Govt Extends STEAM And Entrepreneurship Education Project In 200 Schools For Another Year

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

GB govt extends STEAM and Entrepreneurship Education Project in 200 Schools for another Year

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) announced the extension of the successful 'STEAM, Entrepreneurship, and Computer Education' project in another 200 schools for an additional year.

This initiative, which has been transformative in promoting education and innovation, will continue its mission to empower students with essential skills for the future.

In this connection, the GB Rural Support Program (GBRSP) officially signed the agreement for this extension with the Rupani Foundation, a significant milestone in advancing educational opportunities in the region.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including the Minister of Education for Gilgit-Baltistan, the Chief Secretary (CS) of GB Muhiudeen Wani, and the Secretary of Education for GB.

"The project's extension reaffirms the government's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship among the youth of GB," said CS GB while talking to media on the occasion.

He said, "By equipping students with vital skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics (STEAM), and entrepreneurship, this initiative is not only shaping future leaders but also contributing to the socio-economic development of the region."

