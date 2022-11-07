GB govt finalize strategy to handle up coming Energy shortage

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A high level meeting was held to calibrate the magnitude of energy crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan and performance review of measures being taken government departments and district administrations.

Officials of Water & Power Department presented the overall demand and supply statistics and apprised the forum that during the period of December-January an imbalance of 177 MW is expected in GB due to increase in demand and simultaneous decrease in hydel generation, due to less flow of water in water channels/streams.

The forum decided to fast track the following proposals for implementation to avoid power outages during the period: Establishment of Solar Parks in Central Hunza, Skardu, Gilgit and Chillas to add 13.6 MW of electricity in the system. Financing of Solar Power Units for 20000 domestic consumers on interest free, easy loans. Solarization of health facilities, Hospitals and Civil Dispensaries across GB.Solarization of 200 schools by education Department by mid-December.

The forum next evaluated the weekly performance (31st October-04th November) of regulatory measures being taken. The following were the highlights of performance indicators: 2669 illegal connections have been disconnected.

788 cases of electricity theft have been detected.196 special connections have been disconnected. 28 number of FIRs have been registered against electricity theft. PKR 13803423 have been recovered in arrears. Against billed amount of PKR 317 million, an amount of PKR 234 million has been collected for first quarter of financial year 2022-23.

The forum after lengthy discussions decided that weekly progress review meetings on energy crisis will be held at the Chief Secretary's Office. The following further decisions were agreed upon;Water & Power Department will fast track the progress on solar projects proposals.The actions against electricity theft, illegal connections, and defaulters need to be further beefed up by departments, commissionerates, district administrations.The forum showed displeasure regarding the billing section of Water & Power Department and directed to ensure accurate and timely billing of domestic and commercial consumers. DG Anti-Corruption was tasked to identify under/fictitious billings of large commercial units/organizations and officials involved.